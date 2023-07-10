StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.