StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moatable (NYSE:RENN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $1.65 on Friday. Moatable has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Moatable by 238.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moatable by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Moatable in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moatable in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moatable in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

