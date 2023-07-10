StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.