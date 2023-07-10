StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

