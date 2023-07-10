StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

UNVR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 145,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 119,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 84.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,602,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.