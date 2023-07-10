StockNews.com Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Clarus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

