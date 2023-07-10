StockNews.com Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Strong-Buy

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

TX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,356,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,059,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

