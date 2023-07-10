Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,590 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,158 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

