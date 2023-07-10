Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 41,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,277,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,906,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. 11,780,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,694,090. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

