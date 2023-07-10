Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.23. 6,318,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

