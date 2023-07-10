STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.83 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. STP has a total market cap of $76.83 million and $1.45 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03887752 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,618,297.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

