Strategic Equity Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 139,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 606,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,648.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 126,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 641,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,143. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

