Stratis Price Up 0.2% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $71.67 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.62 or 0.06135766 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,008,957 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

