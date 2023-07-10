Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.33 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $69.33 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.75 or 0.06175560 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,986,493 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

