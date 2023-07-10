Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $73,069.63 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $73,069.63 and approximately $15.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003631 USD and is up 11.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

