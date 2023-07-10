Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

SG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.93. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Insider Activity

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,170 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at $12,352,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 85,585 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

