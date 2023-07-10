Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,886 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Vapotherm worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm Stock Up 3.2 %

VAPO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,556. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 172.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,250.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.