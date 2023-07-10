Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,717,845. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

