Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,297 shares during the quarter. Nano Dimension comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Nano Dimension worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167,081 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Nano Dimension by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 633,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 0.7 %

NNDM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,292. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $645.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

