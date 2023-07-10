Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Velo3D

In other news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 793,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 793,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $41,358.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,350,737.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $129,534 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Velo3D Price Performance

Shares of Velo3D stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $400.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 41.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

