Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 885,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of PRCT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. 197,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,538. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

