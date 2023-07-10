Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 48.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 28.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 0.3 %

WSO stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.40. 206,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.87. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.