Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 8,546 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage comprises approximately 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after buying an additional 525,165 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,793. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,257.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,646 shares of company stock worth $5,651,667. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.