Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.50.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.43. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

