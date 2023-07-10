Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,063. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

