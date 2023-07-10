Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

