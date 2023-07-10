Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. 15,860,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,957,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

