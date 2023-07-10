Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $482.58 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $482.58 million and approximately $30.75 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002583 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,202,661,794 coins and its circulating supply is 5,818,363,554,649 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.