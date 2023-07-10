Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $93.06 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $93.06 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,920.68 or 0.06350172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

