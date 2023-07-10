Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

