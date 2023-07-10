The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 99,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,582. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,794,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.