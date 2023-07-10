The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,063.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,063.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,718 shares of company stock worth $544,082. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.