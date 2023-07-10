The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.63. The stock had a trading volume of 215,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,924. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average is $247.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,745 shares of company stock worth $77,237,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

