The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Bull Street Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 3.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $83.27. 1,489,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.