The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,135 ($27.10) to GBX 2,100 ($26.65) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.46) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.75).

WEIR traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,736 ($22.03). The company had a trading volume of 399,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,468. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,072 ($26.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,117.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,770.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,803.58.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.12), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($111,276.35). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

