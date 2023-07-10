Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 135.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $514.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,041. The firm has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.