Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.85. The company had a trading volume of 436,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

