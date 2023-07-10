Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $229.79 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,203,933,407 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.