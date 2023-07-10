Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 80.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

