Totally (LON:TLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 40 to GBX 30. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Totally traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 9737858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Totally Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of £25.03 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Totally Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

