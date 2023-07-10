Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,300.00.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

TM stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 263,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.