Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.