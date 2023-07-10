Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,141.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 283,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 271,242 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

