Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Critical Analysis

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 1.17% 0.25% 0.13% Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 6.07 -$12.64 million $0.03 740.58 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A $11.15 4.73

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 2 4 1 2.63 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 2 0 2 0 2.00

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 3,201.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 181 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.5 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

(Free Report)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 78 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 45 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a 3 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Currently, its 52 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2022). URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places 2030 agenda, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates. URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

