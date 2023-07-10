Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

