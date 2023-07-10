Uniswap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.42 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $66.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00017212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00316986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.14275381 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 726 active market(s) with $48,888,165.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

