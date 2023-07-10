United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

United Fire Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal bought 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

