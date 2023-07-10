United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $181.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,276. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.