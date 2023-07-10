United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.08. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 3,708,936 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 153.4% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 25,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 80.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

