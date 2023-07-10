Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $6.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.33. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.