Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,643. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.5273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

